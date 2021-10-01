Our First Glimpse at THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES Season 2
Back in September of 2019, we let it be known that Danny McBride’s THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES was blessed by the Almighty to return for a second season; it just wasn’t promised how soon that sophomore run was going to get in front of the viewer’s eyes. We still aren’t exactly sure when the faithful Gemstone clan will arrive, we make a strong guess below, but at least we finally have something for the viewer’s eyes. HBO has dropped a few “First Look Images” for the upcoming season that we wanted to share as a reminder that this show is close. Al the pictures in this post are from Season Two.hbowatch.com
