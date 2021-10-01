CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barbour County, WV

Barbour County Historical Museum back open to the public

By Shayla Klein
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aS6FA_0cEPIjwT00

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Barbour County Historical Museum is now back open to the public after temporarily closing in August due to the rise in COVID cases.

The museum contains a variety of local history artifacts, including war memorabilia, Ted Cassidy merchandise, and antique medicine. It is perhaps best known, though, for the two Phillippi mummies, which costs an additional dollar to see. Stay tuned later this month for a story on the mummies as part of WBOY’s Paranormal W.Va. series.

Fishermen spot river monster in the West Fork River – Paranormal W.Va.

It will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. The museum is allowing six people in at a time and asking patrons to wear a mask and social distance. Any questions about the museum can be answered by messaging the Barbour County Historical Museum Facebook page or by calling 304-457-4846.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Clarksburg Visitor’s Bureau announces inaugural WinterFest Weekend

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Clarksburg Visitors Bureau has announced the inaugural Clarksburg WinterFest Weekend. The event will run from Dec. 3-4 in downtown Clarksburg. The schedule is planned as such: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3Winter Market of Artisans (Jackson Square) 5:00 pm – 9:00 pmWinterFest Parade (downtown) 6:00 pm – 7:00 pmTree Lighting Ceremony (The Waldomore lawn) […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barbour County, WV
Government
City
Philippi, WV
County
Barbour County, WV
WBOY 12 News

Last Days of Summer event to be held at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. —  The Last Days of Summer concert will be hosted by the City of Morgantown on Oct. 17. The free event, which will feature music and food, will be held at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park from 1-6 p.m. Music will begin at 2 p.m. with the cover band, The JukeBox Band, and will continue to 4 p.m. with the […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

City of Clarksburg starts fall-clean up

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The City of Clarksburg is starting its fall clean-up process on Monday for city residents. The clean-up lets residents in the city get rid of large bulk items, such as stoves, washers, dryers, TVs, microwaves and more. Things not accepted include anything with freon without proof of freon removal, regular household garbage […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Harrison County pumpkin farm holds fundraiser and auction

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell had an auction and fundraiser on the farm grounds on Saturday. Things began in the morning and ran through the afternoon. There were plenty of fall-themed activities throughout the day. Visitors could pick out their own pumpkin to take home. Auctions were held with four large pumpkins […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cassidy
WBOY 12 News

Lewis County church hosts community baby shower

WESTON, W.Va. — The Broad St. United Methodist Church held its annual community baby shower on Saturday. The shower was held in partnership with the Family Resource Network. The event hoped to provide families with the essentials they needed to take care of their babies. That included food, furniture, and any advice they can give […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

258
Followers
169
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy