Barbour County Historical Museum back open to the public

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Barbour County Historical Museum is now back open to the public after temporarily closing in August due to the rise in COVID cases.

The museum contains a variety of local history artifacts, including war memorabilia, Ted Cassidy merchandise, and antique medicine. It is perhaps best known, though, for the two Phillippi mummies, which costs an additional dollar to see. Stay tuned later this month for a story on the mummies as part of WBOY’s Paranormal W.Va. series.

It will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. The museum is allowing six people in at a time and asking patrons to wear a mask and social distance. Any questions about the museum can be answered by messaging the Barbour County Historical Museum Facebook page or by calling 304-457-4846.

