CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Veterans leave San Diego on first ‘Honor Flight’ since pandemic onset

By Brittney Donovan, Jacqueline Sarkissian
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0rAW_0cEPIR0H00

SAN DIEGO — Almost 100 veterans with Honor Flight San Diego boarded a plane Friday morning en route to Washington, D.C.

The flight is part of the organization’s first trip in two years after the pandemic forced delays and cancelations. The wait made it even more special for some of the 94 World War II and Korea-era veterans going on the trip. Ranging in age from 85-104, the group included six women and seven veterans older than 100.

California stimulus checks: Here’s when you could get yours

FOX 5’s Jacqueline Sarkissian was at the airport as they got ready for their early morning flight. Among them, Silver and Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipients and one veteran who was on the ship with Marines who put the flag on Iwo Jima. Other veterans were part of the historic Battle of the Chosin Reservoir.

The veterans will watch the changing of the guard ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and visit the World War II, Lincoln, Korea, Vietnam, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and Women in Service for America Memorials. They will also visit the Navy Yard and National Electronics Museums.

Cruise ships depart San Diego on 1st trips since spring 2020

The group returns to San Diego International Airport on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 2:45 p.m., when active duty military in uniform will line the steps to be the first to welcome the heroes home. Up to 800 members of the community and public are expected to be there for the homecoming.

Anyone who wants to attend should arrive at Terminal 2 baggage claim by 2 p.m. Masks are required inside the terminal and parking will be free, organizers said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
City
Lincoln, CA
State
Washington State
San Diego, CA
Government
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Honor Flight#Pandemic#Navy Yard#Bronze Star#Purple Heart#Marines#Iwo#U S Air Force#U S Marine Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

384
Followers
206
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy