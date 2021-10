In the Second Round of the San Diego Open 2021, World No. 13 Denis Shapovalov will take the court against World No. 39 Taylor Fritz. In what has been a quite inconsistent season from the Canadian star, Shapovalov’s latest best result would be making the Wimbledon semi-finals where he lost to eventual victor, Novak Djokovic, in straight sets. With back-to-back third and fourth round losses since, Shapovalov will be aiming to reach at least the semifinals, as the fourth seeded player in the San Diego Open.

