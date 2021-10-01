CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luby's Inc. sells 26 real estate properties for $88M

By Olivia Pulsinelli
Houston Business Journal
Houston Business Journal
 4 days ago
Houston-based restaurant company Luby's Inc. (NYSE: LUB) took a big step forward in its liquidation plan with the completion of a real estate deal. The company announced Oct. 1 that it completed its previously announced sale of 26 real estate properties to Arizona-based Store Capital (NYSE: STOR) for $88 million. A portion of the proceeds from this and other sales will be used to repay in full the company's senior lender, MSD PCOF Partners VI LLC.

