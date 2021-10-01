Luby's Inc. sells 26 real estate properties for $88M

PHOENIX, AZ - Launch Real Estate is pleased to announce the sale of 5217 E Calle Redonda, for $3,450,000 represented by Robert Joffe. This outstanding craftsman cottage is walking distance from Hopi Elementary and is absolutely impeccable. At nearly 5,000 square feet, the floor plan offers exceptional space for daily family living, yet it's perfectly planned for large-scale entertaining. Two separate great rooms and two offices provide lots of room for a growing family and working from home as well. Each bedroom has its own bath and walk-in closet with direct access to the pool, and the cutting-edge finishes include gorgeous real wood flooring, artistic tile, impeccable marble surfaces, impressive lighting, top of the line appliances and intricate high-end millwork. It's overflowing with quality and character.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 11 DAYS AGO