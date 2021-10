The Miami Dolphins are heading to Las Vegas with the hopes of moving on from their fiasco of a game against the Buffalo Bills by winning against a red hot Raiders team. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out after sustaining a rib injury against Buffalo when the offensive line decided to let every defender into the backfield. That means it’s up to Jacoby Brissett to navigate this matchup and lead the offense to a rebound game. Brissett will need some help on the offensive line in order to do that and his defense will need to continue to play hard like they have all year.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO