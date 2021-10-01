CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County surpasses 5,000 total COVID-19 deaths

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
On Friday, Riverside County officially surpassed 5,000 total COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Over the past 24 hours, there were 10 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in the county. There is now a total of 5.,004 COVID-19 deaths.

NEW CASES

Riverside County reported 663 new coronavirus cases since Thursday. This brings the total number of cases in the county up to 354,624.

Cases in Schools:

  • PSUSD - 24 students and 5 staff
  • DSUSD- 70 students and 6 staff
  • CVUSD- 10 students and 4 staff members
The case rate per 100K for the county continued to decline, going from 19.5 on Thursday to 19.3 on Friday. Just a month ago, the case rate was 33.8.

The county's positivity rate fell to 6.2%, down from 6.3% on Thursday. On Sept. 1, the positivity rate was at 10.2%.

The county reported 847 recoveries since Thursday. There are a total of 344,690 recoveries in the county.

Hospitalizations and ICU data

Riverside County reported 15 fewer COVID-related hospitalizations since Thursday. The county now has a total of 347 hospitalizations.

The county reported 3 fewer patients in the ICU due to COVID-19 since Thursday. The total number of patients in the ICU is 99.

This is the first time since Aug. 16 that the number of COVID patients in the ICU is below 100.

Vaccination Data

According to the county, a total of 1,219,181 residents, or 57.9%, are fully vaccinated.

156,106 residents, or 7.4% of the eligible population, are partially vaccinated.

There have been 36,379 booster doses distributed at this time.

Booster shots are now available at Riverside County public health clinics for eligible residents.

Full Details: Booster vaccine doses now available in Riverside County

Those eligible for the booster include:

  • People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot.
  • People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot.
  • People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot, based on their individual benefits and risks.
  • People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine .

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.


More Details: Unvaccinated individuals ‘120 times more likely to die from COVID’ than vaccinated, per new RivCo data analysis

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 9/27/21)

· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 836
Deaths: 11
Recovered: 814

· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 373
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 364
(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)


· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 8,136
Deaths: 123
Recoveries: 7,931

· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 8,460
Deaths: 105
Recovered: 8,305

· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 409
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 391

· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,901
Deaths: 79
Recovered: 4,768

· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 315
Deaths: 28
Recovered: 285

· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 1,006
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 976

· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 229
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 222

· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 13,943
Deaths: 234
Recoveries: 13,552

· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 4,187
Deaths: 65
Recovered: 4,065

· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,180
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,155

· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 373
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 368

· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 940
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 929

· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 4,777
Deaths: 128
Recovered: 4,590

· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,567
Deaths: 135
Recovered: 4,391

· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,334
Deaths: 51
Recovered: 1,269

· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 265
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 253

· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 516
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 505

· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,190
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 1,173

· County Jails
There are 1,049 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 1,019 recoveries

· State Jails
There are 5,507 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,598 recoveries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.

The post Riverside County surpasses 5,000 total COVID-19 deaths appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 4

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Middleton to run for State Senate

Palm Springs Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Middleton officially announced today that she will enter the race for state Senate. I’m thrilled today to announce my campaign for State Senate District 28. I’m running to make a difference in Sacramento and be an effective voice for #SD28 by bringing pragmatic, practical solutions that will improve the The post Palm Springs Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Middleton to run for State Senate appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio Police Department to host local national night out event tonight

The Indio Police Department will host an in-person National Night Out event tonight to promote neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships. The National Night Out celebration will take place at 6 p.m. at Indio City Hall located on 100 Civic Center Mall and will feature food trucks, frozen lemonade and community partner booths, according to the The post Indio Police Department to host local national night out event tonight appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Now Hiring: Olive Crest looking to fill several positions for new Palm Desert center

Olive Crest works with Coachella Valley families to put an end to child abuse and now you can join them in their cause. "So we do that through equipping families, giving them resources, we have mental health services, just wherever a family's at in that, either. If it's a preventative, a crisis moment, or even The post Now Hiring: Olive Crest looking to fill several positions for new Palm Desert center appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County reports 597 new cases, 9 deaths, 19 fewer hospitalizations since Wednesday

NEW CASES Riverside County reported 597 new coronavirus cases since Wednesday. This brings the total number of cases in the county up to 353,961. Cases in Schools: PSUSD - 24 students and 5 staff DSUSD- 70 students and 6 staff CVUSD- 10 students and 4 staff members The case rate per 100K for the county The post Riverside County reports 597 new cases, 9 deaths, 19 fewer hospitalizations since Wednesday appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#County Jails#Psusd#Dsusd#Icu Data Riverside County#Covid#Vaccination Data
KESQ News Channel 3

Time is up: California eviction moratorium lifted

While California's eviction moratorium lifted as of Friday, Riverside County is still offering rental assistance to help prevent people from being put out of their homes. With the moratorium ending, according to Cal Matters, about 724,000 California households are still $2.5 billion behind in rent. This moratorium began during the pandemic to help those who The post Time is up: California eviction moratorium lifted appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

California to require all schoolchildren to get a COVID-19 vaccine, pending FDA approval

Governor Gavin Newsom announced a plan for the nation's first statewide coronavirus vaccination requirement for schoolchildren. The state's plan will require all students from elementary through high school to get vaccinated once it gains final FDA approval for different age groups. The mandate would take effect the semester after the federal government grants final approval. The post California to require all schoolchildren to get a COVID-19 vaccine, pending FDA approval appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Unvaccinated valley health care workers could lose their jobs as new mandate takes effect

Thursday marked the deadline for California health care workers to get fully vaccinated – and employees here in the valley who don't comply could lose their jobs. The new state mandate announced last month is now in effect requiring all California health care workers to get vaccinated. Valley hospitals say anyone not meeting the requirement will not be permitted to work.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Proof of vaccine or negative COVID-19 test no longer required to dine indoors in Cathedral City

People looking to dine indoors in Cathedral City will no longer need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. On Wednesday, Cathedral City council members voted 4-1 to remove the city order that would require this for entry into indoor dining establishments. Councilmember Rita Lamb was the sole no vote. The order The post Proof of vaccine or negative COVID-19 test no longer required to dine indoors in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

