CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton County, MI

NEW DETAILS: Prosecutors say local couple beat child with boat oar

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yP967_0cEPFuEB00

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Jerry and Tamal Flore were arrested Wednesday afternoon just outside DeWitt on multiple counts of child abuse.

6 News has now learned from court documents that prosecutors are accusing the couple of beating kids with a boat oar and throwing children down the stairs, among other things.

The Flores are currently being held without bond at the Clinton County Jail, facing two first-degree charges and three second-degree charges of child abuse.

Officials tell 6 News the investigation into the couple began in July. The couple has adopted several children. At this time, it’s not confirmed how many they have adopted.

Officials say they are still investigating, and that more arrests are possible.

6 News has reached out to the attorney for the pair. On Thursday, we were told he was out of town on unavailable for comment. On Friday, he returned to town, but did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

The Flore family was involved in a case with St. Vincent Catholic Charities, in which the non-profit was trying to bar gay couples from adopting children based upon St. Vincent’s affiliation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Det. Sean Dush at (989) 227-6507.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 9

Kyle Turner
2d ago

beat them everyday with a boat oar and trough them down lets say some steel stairs how about that

Reply
6
Related
WLNS

Jackson man guilty of murdering, nearly beheading girlfriend

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – a 45-year-old Jackson man has been found guilty of murdering and nearly beheading his girlfriend. Larry Maddin Jr. was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder. He was also found guilty of domestic violence and was charged with torture, of which he was found guilty. Maddin was found guilty of killing Bobbie […]
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clinton County, MI
City
Dewitt, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Clinton County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WLNS

Police: Missing St Johns man safely located

UPDATE (7:46 pm.) – Harding has been safely located, police said. St Johns, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police is asking the public for help in locating a missing St Johns man named Crag William Harding, 66. Harding was last seen this morning at the Speedway south of Sheridan...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Oar#Wlns 6 News
WLNS

3rd victim dies after angry co-worker’s rampage

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared. Polk County Sheriff’s officials said electrician Shaun Runyon got into the argument with his supervisor Friday, punching […]
DAVENPORT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WLNS

Ambassador Bridge reopened after bomb scare

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ambassador Bridge is back open tonight. It was shut down for more than 2 hours this morning after possible explosives were found. Windsor police say Canada Border Services told them after the possible explosives found During a vehicle search. The bridge was closed to all traffic and the surrounding area […]
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

WLNS

247
Followers
262
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy