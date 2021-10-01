Area news in brief for Oct. 2
VACCINE EVENTS – Aultman will conduct mobile vaccine clinics in the Alliance area next week. All community members who are age 16 and older are eligible to receive the free vaccine, and no registration is required. The clinics are outdoors and may be canceled in rainy or stormy conditions. The following clinics are planned – Robertson Heating in Alliance, 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday at 2155 W. Main St.; Louisville Public Library, 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at 700 Lincoln Ave.; and Liberty Tire Recycling in Minerva, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at 14864 Lincoln St. SE. Buckeye Health will be on-site at the Louisville event distributing $100 incentive cards to eligible vaccine recipients.
