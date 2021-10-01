CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alliance, OH

Area news in brief for Oct. 2

Alliance Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVACCINE EVENTS – Aultman will conduct mobile vaccine clinics in the Alliance area next week. All community members who are age 16 and older are eligible to receive the free vaccine, and no registration is required. The clinics are outdoors and may be canceled in rainy or stormy conditions. The following clinics are planned – Robertson Heating in Alliance, 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday at 2155 W. Main St.; Louisville Public Library, 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at 700 Lincoln Ave.; and Liberty Tire Recycling in Minerva, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at 14864 Lincoln St. SE. Buckeye Health will be on-site at the Louisville event distributing $100 incentive cards to eligible vaccine recipients.

www.the-review.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children and stokes divisions. During a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing,...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, OH
City
Minerva, OH
Alliance, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Alliance, OH
Alliance, OH
Health
City
Youngstown, OH
City
Canton, OH
Local
Ohio Health
The Associated Press

NIH head Collins steps down, led fight against cancer, COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Francis S. Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health for 12 years, said Tuesday he is stepping down, capping a career in which he directed crucial research into the human genome and the fight against serious diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes and COVID-19. Collins said he was “grateful and proud of the NIH staff and the scientific community, whose extraordinary commitment to lifesaving research delivers hope to the American people and the world every day.” He said the decision to step down at year’s end was “a difficult one.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dartmouth College#Louisville Public Library#Liberty Tire Recycling#Lincoln St Se#Buckeye Health#Aultman College#College Credit Plus#Aultman Hospital

Comments / 0

Community Policy