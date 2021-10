The ABC reality show has opted to keep Peloton instructor Rigsby and Burke in the competition after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, four days after her positive COVID test. Burke will perform "with him" virtually while they are each in quarantine. Both Rigsby and Burke are fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms. "We will be doing it from the comfort of our own home," Burke told Good Morning America this morning. "Look at that, I've turned our living room into a ballroom." Monday is Britney Spears night on Dancing, and they'll be performing a jazz number that will allow them to perform separately since there are no clasped hands. "The universe is crazy. Sometimes it just throws things in your lap and you gotta just go with it," Rigsby told GMA.

TV SHOWS ・ 4 DAYS AGO