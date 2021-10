All lanes of Interstate 664 at the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel in Newport News were closed temporarily Friday after a 10-vehicle crash.

State police said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m., according to a news release. Lanes opened to traffic flow shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Officials did not release details about what caused the crash.

