Special Weather Statement issued for Pope by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-01 15:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pope A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Pope, southwestern Livingston and northwestern Marshall Counties through 330 PM CDT At 309 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ledbetter, or near Calvert City, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Ledbetter around 320 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
