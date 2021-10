Ozy Media isn’t shutting down after all. Just a few days after saying that Ozy would wind down its operations, CEO Carlos Watson went on NBC’s Today show Monday morning and said that he and the company’s board had a change of heart. “We are going to open for business, so we are making news today,” Watson told NBC’s Craig Melvin. “This is our Lazarus moment, if you will [a reference to the biblical figure who Jesus brought back to life a few days after his death].” Watson said that they made the decision after speaking with Ozy advertisers and the company’s investors. “Last...

