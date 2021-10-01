CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Community Calendar

By South Philly Review
South Philly Review
South Philly Review
 4 days ago
Celebration at Bok – Studio Incamminati’s founders celebration, BOKannalia. 7 to 10 p.m. Seventh floor of the Bok Building, 1901 S. 9th St. Art, food, wine, music, dancing, silent auction. https://bokannalia.brownpapertickets.com/. October 9. Philly Post Card Show & Sale – from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the First Unitarian...

South Philly Review

Live! Opens Event Center

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia officially unveiled its new Live! Event Center as it continues to raise the stakes in entertainment. The 15,000-square-foot meeting, event and convention space, which is located up the escalators from the gaming floor, can host more than 1,000 people for weddings, parties, banquets, galas and other events.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Around Town: Fringe musical

Producers Chelsea Cylinder and Danielle Moore announced the premiere of their filmed stage musical, Crossover: A New Pop Musical, which will be screened live and streamed digitally as part of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. When four women tie in the regional singing competition, they reluctantly opt to compete on the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Pet of the Week: Give Bama a sweet home

Bama is the fuzziest friend at the PSPCA. He is relaxing with his foster family right now, and they are taking great care of him while he looks for his forever home. His foster mom has fallen head over heels for him. Bama is a ball full of fun and...
PETS
South Philly Review

Briefs: October 5th, 2021

John Primerano will perform The Soundtrack of Your Life on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Kelly Center, 4 E. Eagle Road, in Havertown. Primerano will perform popular songs from the 1940s through the ‘80s. For tickets, go to https://kellycenter.ticketleap.com/john-primeranothe-soundtrack-of-your-life/. 25th Street Transportation Safety Study is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Around Town: Designer Bag Bingo on Oct. 22

Holy Name of Jesus will host Designer Bag Bingo on Oct. 22, at its hall, 701 E. Gaul St. Doors open at 6 p.m. Bingo starts at 7. Tickets cost $35. They are available in the back of the church after Mass or in the rectory office, which is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
LIFESTYLE
South Philly Review

Around Town: Doo Wop Festival at FOP

The Doo Wop Festival will take place on Sunday, Oct. 10, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, 11630 Caroline Road. There will be an indoor dance party, vocal groups and oldies radio disc jockeys. The event is rain or shine. Tickets cost $25 and...
FESTIVAL
South Philly Review

Around Town: Celebration at Bok

Studio Incamminati invites the public to its first founders celebration, BOKannalia, on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 7 to 10 p.m., on the seventh floor of the Bok Building, 1901 S. 9th St. There will be art, food, wine, music, dancing and a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit the studio’s library...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Around Town: New exhibit at revolution museum

The Museum of the American Revolution, 3rd and Chestnut streets, will host an upcoming exhibition, Liberty: Don Troiani’s Paintings of the Revolutionary War, that will feature more than 45 original paintings by artist Don Troiani. The exhibition will run from Oct. 16 to Sept. 5, 2022. The exhibition will also...
MUSEUMS
South Philly Review

Around Town: Celebrate St. Gabe’s 125th

St. Gabriel will celebrate the 125th anniversary of the founding of the Grays Ferry parish on Sunday, Oct. 24. The day starts with a Mass at noon at the church, 2917 Dickinson St. That will be followed by a reception and dinner at 3 p.m. at the Crystal Tea Room, 100 E. Penn Square.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Around Town: Library exhibition explores the New Deal

The Free Library of Philadelphia welcomes all to explore how people came together in the wake of the Great Depression in a new exhibition, For the Greatest Number: The New Deal Revisited. The exhibition opened in the third-floor gallery of the Parkway Central Library at 1901 Vine St. and offers a look at the art and objects funded by the New Deal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Around Town: Golf outing to benefit autism school

The 25th annual AJ Foundation Golf 4 Autism will take place on Monday, Oct. 18, at Makefield Highlands Golf Club, 1418 Woodside Road, Yardley. Proceeds benefit the Comprehensive Learning Center, a private school for individuals with autism opened by the AJ Foundation. The cost is $200 for one or two...
GOLF
South Philly Review

Around Town: Kimmel reopening in October

The Kimmel Cultural Campus is announcing the return of live Broadway programming to Philadelphia in the fall. Here is the schedule through next summer: Hamilton (Oct. 20 to Nov. 28, Academy of Music); Rain – A Tribute to The Beatles (Oct. 29-31, Merriam Theater); Anastasia (Nov. 23-28, Merriam Theater); Stomp (Dec. 28 to Jan. 2, Merriam Theater); Pretty Woman: The Musical (Jan. 4-16, Academy of Music); Hadestown (Feb. 9-20, Academy of Music); Beautiful – The Carole King Musical (Feb. 22-27, Academy of Music); Rent: 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour (March 4-6, Merriam Theater); Oklahoma! (March 8-20, Forrest Theatre); Waitress (March 29 to April 3, Academy of Music); Hairspray (May 16-22, Merriam Theater); To Kill A Mockingbird (July 12-24, Academy of Music); and Dear Evan Hansen (Aug. 16-28, Forrest Theatre).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Around Town: Activities at Academy of Natural Sciences

The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, is hosting several current and upcoming exhibits. Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs goes through Jan. 17, 2022. Paleo Playdate dates are Wednesdays, Oct. 6, Oct. 13, Oct. 20, Oct. 27, Nov. 3 and Nov. 10, from 10:15 to 11 a.m....
SCIENCE
South Philly Review

Around Town: TreePhilly giving away 1K trees

Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and Fairmount Park Conservancy will make up to 1,000 free trees available to Philadelphia residents through the TreePhilly program. There will be 11 no-contact pickup events intended for residents of areas most in need of tree planting. Trees will also be available at one city-wide pickup event, and through a door-to-door delivery service for residents in high-risk populations and those unable to pick up their tree in a car.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Around Town: Home runs for the homeless

Bethesda Project will host its second annual Home Run 5K as a weekend-long virtual fundraising race from Oct. 7-10, to support its 16 shelters and residences for homeless people. The Home Run 5K is a 3.1-mile race that individuals can walk, run or bike a course of their choice while...
HOMELESS
South Philly Review

Around Town: March in Thanksgiving parade

Groups of any kind are invited to participate in the Mayfair-Holmesburg Thanksgiving Parade, which will take place on Sunday, Nov. 21, on Frankford Avenue. Groups are welcome to create their own family-friendly floats. Anyone interested in marching in the parade can call Lisa Greco at 215-624-6667 or Donny Smith at...
LIFESTYLE
South Philly Review

Around Town: Opening meeting for Sisterhood

The Sisterhood of Congregations of Shaare Shamayim, 9768 Verree Road, will be holding its annual opening meeting on Zoom on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 p.m. The program will feature special guest speaker Louis Schmidt, author of The Untold Story of How The Stories Were Told. Schmidt worked as an interviewer for Steven Spielberg for the Shoah Project. The cost for this event is $18 per person. Payment needs to be received by Sept. 23. For the meeting link or more information, call 215-677-1600.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Around Town: Children’s Playhouse has open spaces

Thirty tuition-free spots are available at the Children’s Playhouse’s Whitman Early Learning Center on S. Marshall Street. The center offers childcare and preschool programs for children aged 6 weeks to 5 years old. Wide range of opportunities are available for various levels of income. Starting at six weeks old,. infants...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Around Town: Southern Hall of Fame banquet

The 110th South Philadelphia High School Hall of Fame banquet will take place on Oct. 3, from 1 to 5 p.m., at the IATSE ballroom, 2401 S. Swanson St. Inductees are: Athletic – Michael Sanzano ’68, Scott Nash ’77, Terrell Ford-Robinson ’85; Cultural – David Dubinsky ’64, George Badey ’75, John Tenaglia ’81.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

South Philly Review

Philadelphia, PA
