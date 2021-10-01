Community Calendar

The Kimmel Cultural Campus is announcing the return of live Broadway programming to Philadelphia in the fall. Here is the schedule through next summer: Hamilton (Oct. 20 to Nov. 28, Academy of Music); Rain – A Tribute to The Beatles (Oct. 29-31, Merriam Theater); Anastasia (Nov. 23-28, Merriam Theater); Stomp (Dec. 28 to Jan. 2, Merriam Theater); Pretty Woman: The Musical (Jan. 4-16, Academy of Music); Hadestown (Feb. 9-20, Academy of Music); Beautiful – The Carole King Musical (Feb. 22-27, Academy of Music); Rent: 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour (March 4-6, Merriam Theater); Oklahoma! (March 8-20, Forrest Theatre); Waitress (March 29 to April 3, Academy of Music); Hairspray (May 16-22, Merriam Theater); To Kill A Mockingbird (July 12-24, Academy of Music); and Dear Evan Hansen (Aug. 16-28, Forrest Theatre).
