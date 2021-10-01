Community Calendar

Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and Fairmount Park Conservancy will make up to 1,000 free trees available to Philadelphia residents through the TreePhilly program. There will be 11 no-contact pickup events intended for residents of areas most in need of tree planting. Trees will also be available at one city-wide pickup event, and through a door-to-door delivery service for residents in high-risk populations and those unable to pick up their tree in a car.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO