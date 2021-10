NASHVILLE, Ga. — The former mayor of a south Georgia city was sentenced to six months in jail after he used an excavator without permission and damaged it, authorities said. Taylor Scarbrough, 57, of Nashville, was convicted Wednesday of theft by conversion, theft by deception and criminal damage to property in the second degree, the Valdosta Daily Times reported, citing court records. He was acquitted of theft of services, the newspaper reported.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO