Q: The wasps took over my nectar feeder in late summer and were very aggressive toward the hummingbirds. I'm wondering whether they would actually sting the birds?. A: Hummingbirds are so quick and agile that they can almost always outmaneuver a wasp. In the rare instance that a wasp managed to reach a bird's skin beneath its feathers, it might administer a sting — and for a tiny bird like a hummingbird, it's possible that the toxin might be fatal. There just isn't much information available on this. To draw wasps away from the hummingbird feeder, try setting out a saucer or pie pan with a sugar mixture that's a bit sweeter than the one for birds, such as 1 part sugar to 3 parts water. Place this on the ground about 10 feet away from the hummingbird feeder and watch the wasps abandon the nectar feeder for the pie plate mixture.

