Potentially missing, endangered girl found

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police announced they found an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing.

The girl was last seen Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. near the 7200 block of S. Las Vegas Blvd, near Warm Springs.

Police did not say where she was found but did thank the community for tips.

If you have questions about missing person cases, contact Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.