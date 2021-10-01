CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlas introduces the Broadsider as a new modular blueprint ship

By Eliot Lefebvre
massivelyop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of pirates sits in a smoky room with notepads and quills, staring at a blueprint for a ship on a board at the front of the room. There’s something needed. Finally, one of them gets up and marches to the board, folding his arms and chewing thoughtfully on the pipe in his mouth. “Listen to me, mates,” he drawls slowly, regarding the plans for the ship. “I know we be plannin’ to give this ship some cannon. But what if we gave it… all the cannons?”

massivelyop.com

