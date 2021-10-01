Emily Ratajkowski Just Shared Photos of Her Son’s Face for the First Time

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Ever since word got out that JW Pei makes designer-like bags at affordable prices, celebrities have been wearing the $80 Gabbi croissant-like style nonstop. Both Irina Shayk and Megan Fox recently stepped out in New York City wearing the bag in black. Emily Ratajkowski wore it for the first time back in May, and just a couple days ago, she was spotted wearing it again in orange while out with her son in the big apple. If you haven't hopped on the trend yet, you can get the JW Pei Gabbi bag both at Amazon and on the brand's site.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 14 DAYS AGO