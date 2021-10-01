Emily Ratajkowski Just Shared Photos of Her Son’s Face for the First Time
Emily Ratajkowski has a little “angel” on her hands. On October 1, the model posted a series of moments from “mama life,” including the first images of her six-month-old son's face. “You're an angel,” read the sticker on one photo of Sylvester “Sly” Apollo, who is wearing a too-big baseball cap and a sweater with his name on it. Hats seemed to be the theme of the day: In another photo, Sly is pictured smiling in a fuzzy pink hat courtesy of their lunch date, Ziwe.www.glamour.com
