Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn has struck a deal with Lordstown Motors to buy the company’s assembly plant in Ohio for $230 million. Lordstown was revealed to be in talks with Foxconn over the purchase of the plant earlier this week, but the specifics of the deal were unclear at the time. It has now been confirmed Foxconn will purchase the former General Motors plant for $230 million and will also invest another $50 million in Lordstown Motors itself as part of the transaction.

