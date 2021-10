In less than a month, Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die is finally being released after suffering delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the review embargo has yet to be lifted on the final Daniel Craig vehicle, the talk of the town regarding the 25th entry these days is whether or not James Bond should be played by a woman. During an interview with Radio Times, the actor gave a simple answer to that question, “no”. Craig’s statement actually echoed the sentiments of producer Barbara Broccoli, who went into more detail on why the titular hero should only be played by men: “I always feel that Bond is a male character, that is just a fact,” she told Good Morning Britain in 2017. “We have to make movies about women and women’s stories, but we have to create female characters – and not just turn a male into a woman for a gimmick.”

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO