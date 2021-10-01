CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Daily Stream: Macon Blair's I Don't Feel At Home In This World Anymore Is All Too Relatable

By Marisa Mirabal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Movie: "I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore" The Pitch: After being burglarized, Ruth (Melanie Lynskey) is determined to find out who stole her grandmother's silver and medicine. However, she is jaded by society at-large and encounters daily situations that remind her of how lazy, selfish, and mean people can be. The robbery is just the cherry on top of her endless frustration and disappointment. The police won't help her or take her seriously nor will they support her taking matters into her own hands. However, she finds a glimmer of hope in an eccentric neighbor named Tony (played by Elijah Wood). Immediately on board to help Ruth, Tony accompanies her on a vigilante journey where almost everything goes wrong.

