The Daily Stream: Macon Blair's I Don't Feel At Home In This World Anymore Is All Too Relatable

The Series: "Goblin" or "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" The Pitch: A 900-year-old "Goblin" ("Train to Busan" star and "Squid Game" cameo maker Gong Yoo, at his dreamiest) was cursed with immortality as punishment for the thousands he killed on the battlefield while serving as the revered general of a paranoid king. Now spending his days acting as a guardian angel to humans who cross his path, the Goblin searches for the prophesied "goblin's bride" who can break his curse, who arrives in the form of the cheerful orphan born with the ability to see ghosts, Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go-Eun). But the eternally unlucky Ji Eun Tak has been evading death since she was born — which puts her in the sights of a Grim Reaper (Lee Dong Wook), who becomes unwitting roommates with the Goblin after attempting to take Ji Eun Tak's life. The three somehow end up living together, navigating their romantic troubles while fleeing the ghosts of their pasts, as it turns out the trio's fates are more intertwined than they might have thought.

TV SHOWS ・ 10 HOURS AGO