CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Internet Archive's 2046 Wayforward Machine says Google will cease to exist

By Gareth Corfield
theregister.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Internet Archive has launched a campaign against tech regulation by setting up a Wayforward Machine, semi-parodying its famous Wayback Machine archiving site. The Wayforward Machine paints a picture of the internet in 2046 – smeared with censorship, regulation, governmental interference, and more. On typing in any well-known web address...

www.theregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wired UK

Facebook account hacked? Here’s how to get it back

Joanne Hogue, a US-based PR executive, was working in the UK when she realised her Facebook account had been hacked. The first sign was an email from Facebook alerting her to a login attempt from New Jersey in the US. Seconds later, Hogue’s password was changed. Panicked, she tried to sign in to Facebook, but it was too late, she was locked out.
INTERNET
Deadline

Facebook Whistleblower Reveals Herself In ’60 Minutes’ Interview, Says Company Is “Paying For Its Profits With Our Safety”

A former Facebook employee who has, with the release of a trove of internal documents, become a whisteblower over the company’s practices, revealed herself on Sunday on 60 Minutes. Frances Haugen, a data scientist who until May worked on the company’s efforts to combat misinformation, told correspondent Scott Pelley that the company is “paying for its profits with our safety.” Haugen copied thousands of pages of internal documents, revealing research on how its platform amplifies hate speech and how it can be harmful to teens. She released those documents to The Wall Street Journal, which revealed them in stories last month...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Internet Archive#Lawsuits#Internet Archive#Wayback Machine#The Wayforward Machine#The Content Truth Gateway#Google Com#The Chocolate Factory#The World Wide Web
The Verge

What is BGP, and what role did it play in Facebook’s massive outage

On Monday, Facebook was completely knocked offline, taking Instagram and WhatsApp (not to mention a few other websites) down with it. Many have been quick to say that the incident had to do with BGP, or Border Gateway Protocol, citing sources from inside Facebook, traffic analysis, and the gut instinct that “it’s always DNS or BGP.” Facebook is back up and has since released an explanation detailing how BGP was just a part of its woes (and saying that it more or less worked as intended), but this all raises the question:
INTERNET
KESQ News Channel 3

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Associated Press (AP) — Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms suffered a worldwide outage that has lasting more than three hours on Monday. Facebook’s internal systems used by employees also went down. Service has not yet been restored. The company did not say what might be causing the outage, which began around 11:40 ET. The post Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage appeared first on KESQ.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
BBC

'Google' is most searched word on Bing, Google says

The top entry on Microsoft's Bing search engine is for its rival Google, Google has said. The claim was made in court, as Google made its case to appeal against a €4.3bn ($5bn) fine from the European Union for abusing its market power. The EU accused Google of using Android's...
INTERNET
Ars Technica

“Wayforward Machine” provides a glimpse into the future of the web

What could the future of the Internet look like? With the digital world of the 21st century becoming a pit of unwanted ads, tracking, paywalls, unsafe content, and legal threats, "Wayforward Machine" has a dystopian picture in mind. Behind the clickbaity name, Wayforward Machine is an attempt by the Internet Archive to preview the chaos the world wide web is about to become.
INTERNET
protocol.com

Google is rethinking search because TikTok and podcasts are taking over the internet

One of Google's favorite statistics is that every day, roughly 15% of Google queries are for things that have never before been typed into the search box. And even at Google's impossible scale, the number never seems to go down. "Part of it, I have to admit, is that people find new and creative ways of misspelling words," Pandu Nayak, a Google fellow and the company's VP of search, told me earlier this month. But there are two other reasons, he said: The world changes all the time, and people's curiosity "is quite infinite in its complexity."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
9to5Google

Google Search no longer supports Internet Explorer 11, because ‘it is time’

As of today, Google Search is no longer officially supporting Internet Explorer 11, marking the beginning of the end for Microsoft’s now-ancient browser. Internet Explorer 11 first released in 2013 as part of Microsoft’s Windows 8.1 release, before being ported back to the still popular Windows 7. Though we didn’t know it at the time, Internet Explorer 11 would be the final release of Microsoft’s oft-maligned web browser, ultimately being replaced with Microsoft Edge with the launch of Windows 10 in 2015.
INTERNET
Variety

Creators of Netflix’s ‘The Billion Dollar Code’ on the Battle Over Google Earth

Based on real events, Netflix miniseries “The Billion Dollar Code” – created by Oliver Ziegenbalg and Robert Thalheim, and set to be released exclusively on Netflix on Thursday – shows the German inventors of 1994 Terravision and their fight to be acknowledged as creators of the Google Earth algorithm. In 2014, Berlin-based ART+COM sued Google for patent infringement, claiming that the system bore remarkable similarities to Google Earth. “ ‘The Social Network’ was told from the perspective of the winner, or the antagonist: Mark Zuckerberg. We tell our story from the perspective of the Winklevoss brothers, the beautiful losers,” Ziegenbalg tells...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Facebook CTO Apologizes for Outages as Apps Take Hours to Return Online

Facebook’s chief technology officer apologized on Monday afternoon after Facebook’s suite of applications, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, remained offline for several hours around the globe. “Facebook services coming back online now — may take some time to get to 100%. To every small and large business, family, and individual who depends on us, I’m sorry,” Mike Schroepfer, Facebook’s outgoing CTO, tweeted late on Monday afternoon. A few hours earlier, Schroepfer said the company was experiencing “networking issues” and that Facebook’s teams were “working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible.” The Facebook applications first began displaying error messages early on Monday morning, with a spike in users reporting outages beginning after 8 a.m. PT, according to Downdetector. It wasn’t until late Monday afternoon, around 3:30 p.m. PT, that Facebook announced its apps and services were returning online. The company has not yet offered a clear explanation for the cause of the global outages. Facebook’s most recent major outage took place in 2019, when apps like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp became inaccessible for nearly 24 hours. At the time, representative for Facebook pointed to a “server configuration change” as the cause of the problem.
INTERNET
Variety

Facebook, Instagram Go Down: Users See Error Messages on Both Platforms

UPDATED: Facebook and Instagram users reported widespread outages Monday, as the social media giant appeared to be again experiencing serious technical problems. The company’s WhatsApp and Messenger apps also were down, per user reports. The company, in the spotlight over accusations by a whistleblower that the company prioritized profits over safety, saw its flagship Facebook app as well as Instagram and other apps go down for many users Monday before noon ET. On Facebook’s website, an error message Monday said, “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can” and the Facebook app...
INTERNET
Android Police

Even Google thinks it's time to move on from Internet Explorer 11

Internet Explorer had a good run, but it's been trying to shake its dodgy reputation for years. Despite Microsoft's bet efforts, using a third-party browser on your PC became a necessity for many of us. Google ultimately ended up killing Internet Explorer in favor of Microsoft Edge, and the last version of Internet Explorer we got was released in 2013 with Windows 8.1. We're now in 2021, and it's far past time to move on, so even Google Search is dropping support for the geriatric browser.
TECHNOLOGY
CBS Chicago

Facebook, Instagram Crashed For Several Hours Worldwide, Social Media Giant ‘Apologizes For Inconvenience’

By Marie Saavedra and Charlie De Mar CHICAGO (CBS) — Social media giant Facebook hit a brick wall early Monday, which put it, Instagram, and What’s App on ice for several hours on Monday. Users were unable to access those sites, starting around 10:45 a.m. Chicago time. Facebook and Instagram began to become available to users around 4:30 p.m., Chicago time. Even then, it took them time to regain full function. In total, the outage meant nearly 3 billion people could not like, laugh at, or put a heart on comments Monday – and that’s just on Facebook. The outage also silenced another...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy