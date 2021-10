THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – One month after opting into the state’s weekly in-school COVID-19 testing program, Mapleton Public Schools is hoping to get more students and staff to take part. Meanwhile, state leaders are urging more districts and schools to join the free program. Weeks into the new school year, there have already been COVID-19 twists and turns at Explore Pre K-8 in Thornton. “The new variant kind of took hold, and all of a sudden we were backpedaling a little bit,” said director Jim Lefebvre. (credit: CBS) Among masking and social distancing, Lefebvre says in-school testing has helped navigate it all. Explore is...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO