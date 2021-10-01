CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

5 Things To Do Before Signing A Lease

By Brooklyn White
Essence
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoving into your own space for the first time is fun, but you have to be sure that you're making the best decision. If you’ve just graduated college, or you’re looking to live on your own for the first time, you’re probably trying to sign a lease soon. It’s an exciting time. You’ve likely thought about how you’re going to decorate the place, and looked into recipes so you can get accustomed to cooking in your own space. But before you dive into the fun stuff, you have to sign a lease. And before that, you have to be full aware of what signing a lease entails. So, we’ve created a checklist of everything you need to do before you sign on the dotted line.

www.essence.com

Comments / 0

Related
rismedia.com

4 Things You Need to Do Before Contacting a Seller’s Agent

If you're thinking about putting your home on the market, then you're probably excited to contact a real estate agent to discuss details. While that professional is going to be an important component of this process, here are some other things that you may need to take care of before you speak with a seller's agent:
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Deposit#Landlord#Roommates
San Diego Business Journal

Kilroy Signs Three Life Science Leases

Kilroy Realty Corp. has signed leases with three life science and biotech companies on property it owns in Del Mar Heights and UTC that was being used as general office space. Tandem Diabetes Care has leased 181,949 square feet in Del Mar Corporate Center III, 12400 High Bluff Drive in Del Mar Heights.
DEL MAR, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Recipes
roi-nj.com

Design retailer signs lease in Cinnaminson for its third location

Burlington Design Center, a retailer selling Benjamin Moore and other products, has signed a lease at a shopping center in Cinnaminson, according to real estate firm Vantage Commercial. The independent retailer, which also sells Festool and Hunter Douglas products, among others, signed a long-term lease for the 3,400-square-foot end cap...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Bogg Bag to debut retail location after signing lease in Lodi

Bogg Bag, the Wyckoff-based maker of beach bags and accessories, signed a lease for a 19,000-square-foot warehouse in Lodi, according to Stro Cos. The warehouse is part of a 28,000-square-foot industrial facility located at 240 Route 17 S., Stro said in a news release. Bogg Bag leased the facility to expand its retail and manufacturing operations.
LODI, NJ
baylorlariat.com

Do not give in to the pressure of signing a lease too early

Looking for and signing houses and apartments is, to say the least, chaotic and stressful. I am currently a junior, and each year, it has been a rollercoaster. I am here to tell you when to sign and how to avoid some of the stress that comes with it. First...
HOUSING
horseandrider.com

The Number 1 Thing You Should Do Before Buying a Horse

You thought his disposition and level of training were just right for you. But soon you began to feel nervous on him, especially at the lope. You realized you could probably do a lot of groundwork and mounted exercises that, over time, would help him be more responsive and you feel more comfortable.
ANIMALS
rejournals.com

JC Watson Packing Co. signs lease for industrial building in O’Hare submarket

Entre Commercial Realty is pleased to announce that it has successfully assisted its client, JC Watson Packing Co., in the procurement of a new location in the heart of the O’Hare industrial submarket. Headquartered in southwest Idaho, JC Watson focuses on packing, selling, and the distribution of onions. The new...
CHICAGO, IL
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy