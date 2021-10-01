CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to find Basil in New World

By Zack Palm
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are 12 unique herbs that you can find in New World and use in cooking recipes. These recipes are critical for leveling your cooking trade skill and giving you consumables to increase your health, mana, and harvesting luck in the game. Basil is an essential resource that you can find throughout the many regions to improve their basic skills. This guide details where you need to find Basil in New World and what resource you need to harvest to acquire it.

