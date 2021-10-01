CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, NJ

‘We are outraged’: Elizabeth tenants displaced by Ida floods demand decent housing

By Brenda Flanagan
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 4 days ago
Tenants vented their grief and anger as they gathered Thursday to demand action in front of the Oakwood Plaza Apartments in Elizabeth. “We are outraged,” said one. Tropical Storm Ida’s deadly flooding drowned four people there and destroyed 300 units of low-income housing. Displaced families moving between relatives and hotels...

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com

