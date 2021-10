(The Center Square) – The governor still has not given an exact benchmark for when he’ll lift the statewide mask mandate. Gov. J.B. Pritzker had an indoor mask mandate in place for more than a year until he let the order expire in May. He then re-instituted a mask mandate in July for all indoor gatherings. On Monday, he couldn’t say what the benchmark would be to lift the mandate.

