Not every American has perfect credit, but having bad credit can affect your ability to make purchases and open new credit accounts. Many creditors will refuse to open a new line of credit with you if you have a bad credit score. Because many banks and other lenders will run a credit check if you apply for a loan, getting loan approval with poor credit may be hard. However, rebuilding your credit can be difficult under even the best of circumstances.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 5 DAYS AGO