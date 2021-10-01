‘Alaskan Bush People’ Stars Talk Growing Up ‘Off the Grid’ Ahead of Sunday’s Emotional Season Premiere

The lives of the members of the Brown family who appear in “Alaskan Bush People” aren’t even close to the lives that most of us live. They have made a name for themselves by living off the grid. They have also separated themselves from much of the trappings that most of us deal with each and every day.

Living as they do means that the members of the Brown family have missed out on the chances of a fulfilling life. In fact, a few members of the family recently said that they are very happy to have grown up the way they did.

They shared their feelings in a preview video posted by the “Alaskan Bush People” series on social media on Friday, Oct. 1. A new episode of the famous reality television series will air on Sunday, Oct. 3.

“There’s nothing quite like growing up in the bush. Don’t miss an emotional return to the original Browntown in Alaska on a new #AlaskanBushPeople Sunday at 8p on @discovery and @discoveryplus,” the Instagram caption said.

One member of the Brown family who talked about what it was like to grow up as a member of the “Alaskan Bush People” family was daughter Snowbird Brown.

‘I Didn’t Really Miss Anything By Growing Up Off the Grid’ an ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Said

“To be honest, I didn’t really miss anything by growing up off the grid,” Snowbird said in the clip. “I mean, if anything, it would be the animals that weren’t in Alaska. But I didn’t even know about them to miss them.”

Another Brown family daughter also shared her thoughts about what it was like to grow up the way she did as part of the “Alaskan Bush People” clan.

“I’ve never really missed anything growing up off the grid because I never realized that there was another way of living,” Rain Brown said. “I thought that everybody lived the way that we did. But in the television, that was a different world. I didn’t know that was the real world. I thought that was a made up thing and everyone else lived like we did.”

Rain Brown and Snowbird Brown weren’t the only members of the Brown family who shared their thoughts. Another very close relative also talked about growing up in an unusual way during the preview clip. Their brother, Noah Brown, also chimed in. And like his sisters, Noah doesn’t regret how he was raised by his parents, Billy Brown and Ami Brown. In fact, Noah thinks other people should have the chance to grow up the way he did.

“I definitely didn’t miss out on anything growing up the way I did. I feel that I was lucky growing up the way and did and that other people missed out,” Noah Brown explained.

You can watch Noah Brown, Snowbird Brown, and Rain Brown talk about their childhoods below.