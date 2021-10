Apparently, all the past rhetoric from President Joe Biden talking about how he “supports the Second Amendment” doesn’t apply outside the home. Earlier this week, the Biden administration filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court for the upcoming case in which plaintiffs argue that New York’s strict concealed carry requirements infringe on their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. And, of course, the Biden administration weighed in on the wrong side of the matter.

