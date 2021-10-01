CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook Nation: Venom 2 Spoilers and Sopranos: Many Saints of Newark Review

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of ComicBook Nation Podcast, we review Venom: Let There Be Carnage and talk about its game-changing ending and spoilers! Plus we look back at The Sopranos and review its prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark! Plus the Latest on Marvel's What If? Finally revealing its big villain!

comicbook.com

wegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Thriller Is Dominating Netflix

The Ben Affleck renaissance has been ongoing for a decade now, and it’s marked an incredible turnaround for an actor that was fighting to remain relevant after a string of critical and commercial duds, while he was much more likely to be found on the front pages of the tabloids than the trades.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Is Megan Fox Officially Playing Poison Ivy in the DC Extended Universe?

Could playing the role of Poison Ivy in the DCEU be in the cards for Megan Fox? Many fans seem to think so after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star's assistant alluded to the potential casting on social media. On her Instagram Stories, Fox's assistant Madison Bigos posted an image of the actress along with a message reading, "poison ivy? expecting a call very soon."
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Many Saints Of Newark#Saints#The Sopranos#Comicbook Nation Podcast#Spotify#Iheartradio#Sci Fi
ComicBook

Sopranos Star Edie Falco Almost Appeared in The Many Saints of Newark

The Sopranos star Edie Falco may not be making an appearance in the upcoming prequel film The Many Saints of Newark - but she almost did! In a new interview, The Many Saints of Newark director Alan Taylor (The Sopranos, Thor: The Dark World) revealed that he actually brought Falco back to film an opening sequence to the prequel film, but that the scene ended up on the cutting room floor. In his larger breakdown of the challenges in making The Many Saints of Newark Taylor indicates that how to open the movie was one of the bigger ones, and unfortunately, revisiting Falco's Carmela Soprano wasn't the answer.
NEWARK, NJ
BBC

The Many Saints of Newark: Sopranos prequel impresses many critics

A feature film prequel to HBO drama The Sopranos has impressed many critics - although some have questioned how much it adds to the acclaimed TV original. The Many Saints of Newark explores the early life of mobster Tony Soprano, played in the show by James Gandolfini. Gandolfini's real-life son...
MOVIES
Collider

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ Is About Far More Than Who Made Tony Soprano | Review

“I’m getting the feeling that I came in at the end. The best is over.” Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) laments in the pilot of The Sopranos. In the show’s first season, you can see how nostalgia for a time that never existed consumes Tony and his fellow characters. They’ve mythologized the past to bemoan their present and justify their sins. His mother Livia (Nancy Marchand) frequently bemoans how Tony’s late father “was a saint”, crafting a figure that Tony can never hope to live up to. The prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark, is a sneering title, sarcastic at the notion that any of these men were “saints.” If you approach the film simply through the eyes of young Tony Soprano, you’ll likely be disappointed, because that’s not the film that creator and co-writer David Chase set out to make here. Instead, he has crafted a film that gets to the heart of American myth and the sins we allow ourselves to perpetuate out of greed, lust, envy, and pride, but all under the cover that somehow these can be justified whether it’s through good deeds or simple restitution. Like The Sorpanos, we see boys playing at being men with horrific consequences. The Many Saints of Newark is much bigger than a Tony Soprano origin story, and it’s all the richer for it.
MOVIES
oneroomwithaview.com

The Many Saints of Newark – Review

The Many Saints Of Newark will be judged in the same way The Godfather Part III was: a robustly made, averagely enjoyable gangster flick which is choked by the masterpiece standing behind it. Fourteen years have passed since the greatest television show ever made came to the most abrupt of...
NEWARK, NJ
Popculture

'The Many Saints of Newark' Plays up 'Sopranos' Nostalgia But Holds Its Own (Movie Review)

It's been a little more than two decades since we first met The Sopranos and after all this time, the HBO masterpiece that revolutionized serial storytelling and character-driven writing remains one of the absolute best series of our generation. But while our love for the show hasn't changed, it has evolved thanks to streaming broadening viewership and a revival renaissance renewing our interest in both film and TV. Unsurprisingly, The Sopranos is a show cemented in the vernacular of popular culture that has continued to pique audiences' interest, so it makes sense that a prequel starring the iconic lead character gets his own origin story with The Many Saints of Newark.
MOVIES
northwestgeorgianews.com

‘Many Saints of Newark’ review: Tony Soprano meets Newark unrest in ‘67, in a movie that’s both prequel and a story of its own

“I try to be good,” says Tony Soprano, Catholic high school slacker, numbers-racket enthusiast and future mob boss in “The Many Saints of Newark.” Does he mean it? How hard is he trying? Does anyone in his world, his family, his middle-class gangster society, see much value beyond appearances in trying?
NEWARK, NJ
abc27 News

Reaching pre-pandemic levels, ‘Venom’ debuts with $90.1M

NEW YORK (AP) — Pandemic moviegoing is finally starting to look like pre-pandemic moviegoing. Sony Pictures’ Marvel sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” blew away expectations to debut with $90.1 million in ticket sales, making it easily the best opening of the pandemic, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” had been […]
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix Hypes Its Original Anime with New Sizzle Reel

Anime has become a driving medium in Hollywood in the last decade. Slowly but surely, companies like Funimation and Crunchyroll helped elevate the medium to new heights, and its popularity has caught the attention to media giants. From Amazon to Disney, some of the biggest names in film are exploring anime, and Netflix is chief among them. And now, the streaming service is hyping its line of original titles.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Explores Nobara's Gnarliest Injury

Jujutsu Kaisen has a number of powerful fighters under its care, and Nobara Kugisaki is high on that list. After training at Jujutsu High, the sorcerer has become tougher than ever, and she has gone through some rough periods in the anime already. Of course, the manga has explored some of her wildest moments yet, and one fan is bringing Nobara's worst injury to life as proof.
COMICS
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Hugh Jackman Movie Is Leaving Netflix

Fans of longtime X-Men star Hugh Jackman were ecstatic to see one of the beloved actor's films appear on Netflix last month, as the streaming service added Neill Blomkamp's 2015 sci-fi film Chappie to its lineup last month. Any time one of Jackman's films arrives on Netflix is usually delivers pretty solid viewership, speaking to the popularity of the actor. Unfortunately, one of the more popular Jackman entries on Netflix is going to be leaving the service.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's What If? Season 2 To Pull More From MCU Phase 4

Marvel's What If…? is poised to pull from Phase 4 even more in Season 2. Writer A.C. Bradley and director Bryan Andrews talked to EW about the upcoming finale of Season 1 and what's next for the anthology series. If people have noticed, some elements from the most recent MCU films have begun to trickle into the Disney+ show. However, small nods to Red Guardian and the events of WandaVision are not exactly entire plots. It sounds like those bigger leaps are right there for the taking. Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu actually rallied for an appearance in Season 2 on Comicbook.com's Phase Zero podcast. Bradley says that fans can expect a lot more of the recent MCU features whenever Season 2 of What If…? hits Disney+. Check out what she had to say down below:
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

From Blockbuster Films to Obscure Shows and Docs, Here’s All the Marvel Content on Disney+

Covid has undeniably changed both the TV and theatrical release game for Marvel Studios, with dozens of titles featuring Earth’s mightiest heroes have been brought to streaming, and a massive catalogue of Marvel content landing exclusively on Disney+. From Saturday-morning cartoons, to the latest installments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney+ has quickly become the exclusive home to Marvel TV shows and movies that cater to fans both new and old. Studio chief Kevin Feige announced at the Disney Investors Day presentation last year, that 2021 would see massive releases on Disney+, especially with the studio taking the reins on producing new...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Hotel Transylvania 4 Fails To Release, Leaving Fans Baffled And Angry

Back in August came the news that the fourth entry in the popular Hotel Transylvania animated film franchise would be skipping theaters and instead arrive exclusively on Amazon Prime Video as a streaming title. Prior to the sale from Sony Pictures to Amazon, the movie, subtitled "Transformania," was scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 1st, but here we are now four days later and it's now clear that Amazon decided not to keep that release date. When prompted on Twitter about why the film hadn't arrived for streaming last Friday from a disgruntled fan, a vague tweet from Amazon Help confirmed as much.
