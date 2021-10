And now for something completely different. Former New York Jets defensive end John Abraham has an idea how the team can help rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Per WFAN:. “Hell, why not get Cam Newton?” he said on the “Upon Further Review” podcast with Zach Brook on Thursday. “I know it don’t sound right — just to save some games. Save some face. Cam’s a good leader. He can show how to sit in the pocket, show him how to take hits – Cam got hit more than damn near any quarterback in the world – also he knows New England inside and out. … Cam is chilling at home … and he’s played Buffalo. Miami. He’s played those teams in the division. Why not? And if you don’t have him start at that time he’s a good coach. He’ll be a great coach. He’ll bring momentum, bring a couple more people in the stands just to see him. It might not sound good but it sounds right to me.”

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO