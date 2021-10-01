CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

DPD looking for suspect who used stolen debit card

By Josh Goad
WDTN
WDTN
 10 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman accused of using a stolen debit card at a Speedway in July.

The suspect entered the Speedway on Huffman Avenue around 7:45 a.m. on July 26. Police describe her as being in her late 40s or early 50s, with blonde hair and dark roots. She left the scene in a maroon colored sedan from the late 1990s — police believe it could be an Oldsmobile Cutlass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X6220_0cEP6V4C00

Anyone with information is asked to call 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP. =

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.

Comments / 0

