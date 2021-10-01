Northam leads Chesapeake Executive Council in signing climate directive
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Gov. Ralph Northam today joined Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Virginia Del. David Bulova, Environmental Protection Agency Acting Regional Administrator Diana Esher, and representatives from the Chesapeake Bay watershed at a meeting of the Chesapeake Executive Council to sign a directive that commits the Chesapeake Bay Program to addressing the increasing threats of climate change.augustafreepress.com
Comments / 0