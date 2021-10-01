Northam leads Chesapeake Executive Council in signing climate directive

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan announced that more than $155 million in Child Care Stabilization Grants will be distributed across Maryland to licensed child care centers and registered family child care providers. “We continue to recognize the critical role that child care providers across the state this month have played in the state’s overall recovery efforts—nurturing, caring, and educating our youngest children while also supporting our state’s essential services and economy,” said Governor Hogan. “Maryland is committed to sustaining our child care sector and ensuring that high-quality and affordable child care programs remain open and available to serve families.” The...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO