Northam leads Chesapeake Executive Council in signing climate directive

Augusta Free Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Gov. Ralph Northam today joined Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Virginia Del. David Bulova, Environmental Protection Agency Acting Regional Administrator Diana Esher, and representatives from the Chesapeake Bay watershed at a meeting of the Chesapeake Executive Council to sign a directive that commits the Chesapeake Bay Program to addressing the increasing threats of climate change.

