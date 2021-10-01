CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stylist Sophie López Puts Together Special Looks For Barbie In Celebration Of Latinx Heritage Month

By Justin Lessner
Let the celebrations continue! Colombian superstar stylist Sophie López has helped put together a series of fierce looks for Barbie in celebration of Latinx Heritage Month and we can’t get enough of these fashions. López, who has worked with stars such as Yalitza Aparicio, Christine Brinkley, Jessica Alba and Kate Hudson, is giving her eye for fashion to our most beloved toy doll and the results are incredible.

