CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iberia Parish, LA

16-year-old Iberia Parish girl reported missing

By Abigail Jones
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20PO8e_0cEP5Jkv00

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen the night of Sept. 29.

Valerie Boudreaux was last seen at her house around 9 p.m. on Sept. 29.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Valerie Boudreaux is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

Four drug-related arrests made in joint operation crime sweep by Broussard, Lafayette law enforcement agencies

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — The Broussard Police Department and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics unit teamed up over the weekend for a joint operation crime sweep over the weekend. Officers made contact with 21 suspects and made 4 arrests. Paul Woods, 41, was found with 14.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 15 Adderall pills. He […]
BROUSSARD, LA
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: Missing Abbeville motorcyclist found dead in single-vehicle crash on Rip Van Winkle Road

UPDATE: A body found by police Sunday in a coulee in Iberia Parish has been confirmed as that of Joshua Meaux of Abbeville. State Police said Meaux was in a single-vehicle crash on his motorcycle on Jefferson Island Road at Rip Van Winkle Road. Family members had reported Meaux missing on Saturday. Police said Meaux was driving his 2005 Harley-Davidson […]
ABBEVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Iberia Parish, LA
Government
County
Iberia Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Iberia Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: Victim in Peach Street shooting dies

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — UPDATE, OCT. 4 8:47 a.m.: One victim of a Sunday afternoon shooting on Peach Street has died. He was identified by Lafayette Police as Shayne Burke, 21, of Lafayette. There is no information on a suspect at this time. The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with...
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
KLFY News 10

Kaplan police need help locating man who escaped custody

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) Kaplan Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who they say escaped from the city jail Sunday morning. Police Chief Joshua Hardy said Blake Blanchard was waiting to take a shower when he ran barefoot out of the facility. Hardy said police gave chase,...
KAPLAN, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

323
Followers
135
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy