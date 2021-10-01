16-year-old Iberia Parish girl reported missing

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen the night of Sept. 29.

Valerie Boudreaux was last seen at her house around 9 p.m. on Sept. 29.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Valerie Boudreaux is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.

