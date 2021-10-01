Quarantine, distance learning impacts standardized test scores across the state

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister says quarantining, distance learning, and limited resources have impacted Oklahoma children. These factors have widened a gap in education and standardized test scores.

Many families, students, and teachers are happy to be back in the classroom this year.

However, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister says quarantining, distance learning, and limited resources have impacted Oklahoma children. These factors have widened a gap in education and standardized test scores.

The State Board of Education has released this year’s test scores. The state is comparing those results to 2019, since there was no testing in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Data points to a performance switch in all grades.

Math dropped from 31 percent to 22 percent in performance rates. English dropped from 33 percent to 24 percent. And science dropped nearly five percent.

Hofmeister blames the drop on the lack of participation. She says COVID caused issues when accessing services, teachers, and learning materials. All of these factors cause learning gaps.

Numbers at Central High School shows participation for ELA and math was just below 50 percent. Science fell at 51 percent. But the concern falls to how to reach those who did not participate and make sure that those students aren’t missing out on lessons.

Schools can test again in the spring.

Hofmeister says federal relief funds will help schools rebuild.

In a previous interview with FOX23, Assistant Superintendent of Education Services Susan Lair says the district received more than $9 million in federal relief. That money is used for literacy, tutoring, libraries, credit recovery, and more programs.

©2021 Cox Media Group