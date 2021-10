TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Toho Zinc Co Ltd , Japan's third-biggest zinc smelter, plans to produce 47,800 tonnes of refined zinc in the second half of the 2021/22 financial year, up 1.9% from a year earlier, it said on Friday. Following are details of the company's output plan, with comparisons against estimated production in the first half of the 2021/22 financial year and actual production in the second half of the 2020/21 financial year that ended on March 31. (Zinc and lead in tonnes):

