Nueces County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Nueces by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-02 20:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Nueces The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Texas Oso Creek near Corpus Christi affecting Nueces County. For the Oso Creek...including Corpus Christi...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Oso Creek Near Corpus Christi. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 PM CDT, Saturday the stage was 21.0 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will continue to fall, dropping below flood stage early Sunday morning, and below caution stage around Tuesday afternoon. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, moderate lowland flooding occurs, from the headwaters near Violet Road, or Farm to Market 24, to Oso Bay. Secondary roads and low bridges near the creek are also flooded. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (9 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Oso Creek Corpus Christ 20.0 21.0 Sat 8 pm 16.8 13.2 10.5 9.0 7.8

alerts.weather.gov

Corpus Christi, TX
Nueces County, TX
#Extreme Weather#Nueces#Farm To Market 24

