Flash Flood Warning issued for Kenedy, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 16:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 445 PM MST. * At 417 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southwest of Carrizo, or 35 miles southwest of Show Low, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Gila County. This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 289 and 298. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GILA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO