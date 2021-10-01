CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kenedy County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kenedy, Willacy by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-01 16:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Kenedy; Willacy FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KENEDY AND NORTH CENTRAL WILLACY COUNTIES At 409 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yturria. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 16:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pima THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning near eastern Tucson has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 16:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 403 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms had produced heavy rain across the warned area. Stream gages along Tonto Creek indicated rapid rises occurring. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly for downstream locations in Tonto Basin. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tonto Basin and Punkin Center. This includes the following highways AZ Route 188 between mile markers 254 and 263. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 16:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cochise THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 16:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 16:21:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cochise THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kenedy, TX
County
Willacy County, TX
County
Kenedy County, TX
Local
Texas Cars
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lawrence, Lewis, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 18:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-05 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lawrence; Lewis; Wayne THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LEWIS...NORTHEASTERN WAYNE AND NORTHWESTERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 16:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Graham The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona * Until 500 PM MST. * At 417 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near and 8 miles southeast of San Carlos, or 25 miles east of Globe, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of northwestern Graham County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 16:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 445 PM MST. * At 417 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southwest of Carrizo, or 35 miles southwest of Show Low, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Gila County. This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 289 and 298. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Conecuh, Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-05 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Conecuh; Escambia FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CONECUH AND CENTRAL ESCAMBIA COUNTIES At 759 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated continued bands of showers and thunderstorms producing very heavy rain across central Escambia and southern Conecuh counties. 3 to 4 inches of rain with locally heavier amounts have fallen since earlier this afternoon and additional heavy rainfall will worsen ongoing flash flooding conditions. At 742 PM CDT, local media reports that Foshee Road just west of Brewton is impassable. Other roads in central Escambia county remain impassable due to flash flooding. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Brewton, Flomaton, East Brewton, Castleberry, Pollard, Riverview, Kirkland, Appleton, Rock Hill, London, Dixonville, Osaka, Nymph, Welka and Wahl. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
CONECUH COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Doppler
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Neshoba by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 18:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-05 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Neshoba A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Neshoba County through 645 PM CDT At 614 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Stallo, or 8 miles north of Philadelphia, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Neshoba County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gila THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR GILA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MST for east central Arizona.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Apache by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 17:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Apache A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST FOR APACHE AND NAVAJO COUNTIES At 505 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Shumway, or 12 miles northeast of Show Low, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Shumway and White Mountain Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning in Yavapai County to the north of Yarnell has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MST for west central Arizona.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Graham THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN GRAHAM COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MST for southeastern Arizona.
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Apache, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 17:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Apache; Navajo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST FOR APACHE AND NAVAJO COUNTIES At 505 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Shumway, or 12 miles northeast of Show Low, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Shumway and White Mountain Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 16:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 830 PM MST. * At 433 PM MST, nearby observations showed increasing flow in Queen Creek near Gold Camp. Increasing flow will impact unbridged crossings in this area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Nearby observations reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Queen Valley. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 near mile marker 209...and near mile marker 210...and near mile marker 211. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-05 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lowndes A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Lowndes County through 730 PM CDT At 706 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Kolola Springs, or over Columbus AFB, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Lowndes County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 16:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning in Yavapai County to the north of Yarnell has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MST for west central Arizona.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 602 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Aguila, or 18 miles west of Wickenburg, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Aguila. This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 81 and 97. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 526 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northwest of Tonopah, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Maricopa County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Apache, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 17:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Apache; Navajo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST FOR APACHE AND NAVAJO COUNTIES At 517 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Shumway, or 16 miles northeast of Show Low, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Apache and Navajo Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
APACHE COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy