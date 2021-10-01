Road work to shut I-75 lanes in southern Hillsborough

Hillsborough County will close lanes on Interstate 75 between exits 240 and 246 beginning Monday, Oct. 4.

Motorists’ traveling overnight through southern Hillsborough County are about to face a detour.

The county plans to close both northbound and southbound on Interstate 75 near Apollo Beach between exits 240 and 246 during October. The closures, beginning Monday, will occur during overnight hours and will allow construction crews to build a bridge over the interstate as part of the Paseo al Mar Boulevard construction project.

The southbound lanes will close 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4 through Thursday, Oct. 7. The northbound lanes will close 11 p.m.to 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 through Thursday, Oct. 14.

Motorists will be detoured around the work zone using Big Bend Road (CR 672) at exit 246 and U.S. Highway 301, and Sun City Center Boulevard (SR 674) at exit 240.

The new overpass is part of the Paseo al Mar Boulevard extension intended to reduce traffic on Big Bend Road and Sun City Center Boulevard in Apollo Beach.

Questions in English or Spanish about the Paseo al Mar Boulevard project may be directed to the county’s customer service center at (813) 635-5400.