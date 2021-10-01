CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Randallstown Man Arrested at Arundel Mills After Soliciting Sexual Encounter

By EOA Staff
 4 days ago
Maryland State Police arrested a man Friday on charges he solicited sex from an undercover trooper who was posing as a child over the Internet in Anne Arundel County. The 25-year old man of Randallstown, Maryland, is charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor. He was transported to the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack for processing.

