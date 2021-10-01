Randallstown Man Arrested at Arundel Mills After Soliciting Sexual Encounter

Chosen from across Anne Arundel County, 12 trailblazing women will be honored during the 26th annual Fannie Lou Hamer Awards Reception, held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the historic Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis, Md. Known for impacting their community — whether through social justice or advocacy — each woman has made a lasting mark on Anne Arundel County. This year’s honorees — Nas I. Afi, Delegate J. Sandy Bartlett, Sarah Margaret Blaser, Chanel Compton, Debora A. Darden, Gloria Dent, Sonia Feldman, Debi Jasen, Monica Lindsey, Roxanne McGowan, Rev. Marguerite R. Morris, and Darlene Washington — join the ranks of more than 100 notable women, including former Sen. Barbara Mikulski, Administrative Law Judge Tracey Warren Parker, and former Annapolis Mayor Ellen Moyer, who were nominated in years past. Other notable invited guests include Congressman Anthony Brown, who will offer welcoming remarks. A reception with heavy hors d’oeuvres will follow the program. The event is sponsored by the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Anne Arundel County. Tickets are sold out, but viewers can watch the program on Facebook Live through the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee Facebook Page, or through www.mlkjrmd.org.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO