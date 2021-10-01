The Derivative Tales of Arise Makes Me Fear for the Future of RPGs

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleI don’t want to feel so dour about Tales of Arise because it’s part of a series that I quite like. It’s a scrappy underdog of an action RPG franchise that remained unbent from its esoteric, corny, twee roots well through the 2010s. When a Tales game is released, there’s a few things I can expect. For one, I’m probably the only person in my friend group to purchase it day one. After laying the proselytizing on thick, slowly my friends’ interests will be piqued. I can trust that the game’s set-up, from its worldbuilding to its first plot thrust, will hook me and serve as the main propulsive force to push me through the game, which I can almost guarantee will be 20 or so hours too long. Arise’s early days did, mostly, align with my previous experiences with the franchise, but I could tell it was trying to be more from its foreword.

