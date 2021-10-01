CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NY Jets: Scouting the Tennessee Titans ahead of Week 4

By Tyler Capossela
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

It can't get much worse for the NY Jets. After falling to the New England Patriots in Week 2, the team was looking to rebound against the then 2-0 Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Let's just say it wasn't pretty. Gang Green dropped their Week 3 matchup...

thejetpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
1045thezone.com

Titans vs. Jets: Week 4 Primer

The Tennessee Titans (2-1) look for their third consecutive victory as they travel to take on the winless New York Jets (0-3). It is a season of change for the New York Jets. Robert Saleh is in his first year as the head coach after spending four seasons with San Francisco as the 49ers defensive coordinator. After trading quarterback Sam Darnold to Carolina, the Jets selected Zach Wilson out of BYU with the second-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFL
timestelegram.com

Analysis: NY Jets' QB Zach Wilson leads comeback to beat Titans in OT thriller

EAST RUTHERFORD — The New York Jets are back at MetLife Stadium. And they're hoping things go a little better than the last time they were here: two weeks ago, for the home-opening blowout loss to the Patriots. How will the Jets fare? Keep checking below for updates throughout the...
NFL
chatsports.com

NY Jets OL improves greatly vs. Titans; one starter pitches a shutout

At long last, the New York Jets‘ offensive line gave Zach Wilson some time and space to work with – and the entire team reaped the rewards. Wilson was sacked just once against the Tennessee Titans after taking an average of 5.0 sacks per game over his first three games. Additionally, the Titans were unable to pick up any other knockdowns on Wilson outside of that one sack. Wilson had been knocked down 3.7 times per game in addition to the 5.0 sacks throughout the first three weeks.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Byard
Person
Julio Jones
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Dolphins#American Football#The New England Patriots#Gang Green#The Detroit Lions#The Ny Jets#The Atlanta Falcons
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Names NFL’s Worst Team Following Week 1

We’re one full week (and one Thursday night Week 2 game) into the 2021 NFL regular season. There are several deserving picks, as a couple of teams looked pretty bad during the league’s opening weekend. However, one stands out according to Troy Aikman’s rankings. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend posts message about his NFL return

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
1230 ESPN

An Open Letter Apology To Teddy Bridgewater And Broncos Coaches

Sure, it's only one game, but I was wrong. I was wrong to completely dismiss the idea of Teddy Bridgewater even being considered for the starting job of Denver Broncos QB and I would like to apologize to Teddy at this time. He seems like a good guy, and I can admit when I'm wrong.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Makes Decision On Controversial Davante Adams Hit

Nearly a week ago, the Green Bay Packers took down the San Francisco 49ers with a late field goal thanks to the incredible combination of Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams. The latter, though, was nearly knocked out of the game with a vicious hit. Rodgers tried to hit...
NFL
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Just Ended Joe Buck’s Entire Career, Makes Hilarious Cheap Shot

Largely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Former NFL All-Pro Peyton Manning is also a pretty funny guy. Peyton Manning went into the NFL Hall of Fame earlier this after a prolific professional football career. The “Sheriff” played 18 seasons in the NFL. Most of those seasons came with the Indianapolis Colts, a team he would win a Super Bowl with. In the latter stages of his career, Peyton Manning played for the Denver Broncos, with who he is also won a Super Bowl. Manning holds numerous NFL passing records accumulated through his nearly two decades in the league.
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
The Spun

Retired NFL Quarterback Reportedly Being “Closely Monitored”

A retired NFL quarterback is reportedly being “closely monitored” by teams across the league heading into the fourth week of the regular season. Josh McCown, 40, last played in the National Football League in 2020. He spent time with both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans in 2020. The...
NFL
districtchronicles.com

The Browns’ running back has been identified as a potential trade block.

$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

155K+
Followers
347K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy