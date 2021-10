Tyler Herro went viral once again recently after an overly excited fan crashed her car as she wanted to get close to the Miami Heat guard. Herro was signing autographs and posing for pictures with a bunch of fans when some girl’s car crashed into a wall. Something tells us that she forgot to put it in park. Luckily, no one was hurt during the incident, with the Heat sophomore just shrugging it off with a smirk.

