The 6 Best New England Destinations for Fall

Even after the last of New England’s fiery fall leaves falls, the region remains a quintessential destination of the season. There’s something so appealing about the characteristic covered bridges, quaint town squares and rolling hills as the temperature drops to a crisp and cool degree. Travelers looking to experience a picture-perfect fall complete with leaf peeping, cideries, scenery and more should turn to these six New England towns. Whether you road trip through them all or simply select one or two to visit, these destinations are the perfect places to turn the page for fall.