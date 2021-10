HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson City Engineer Jeff Peterson spoke to the City Council on Tuesday about the annual residential street maintenance program. "Chip seal is essentially just spraying hot asphalt on the streets which seals the streets, putting chips or small aggregate on there, rolling those in," Peterson said. "A few days later we end up sweeping those off and that actually seals the whole surface of the street and helps to maintain the integrity of the asphalt underneath."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO