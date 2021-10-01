Utah Jazz: Is the NBA targeting Donovan Mitchell?

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell can be aptly described as a crafty scorer. For some NBA observers, he may be a little too crafty. Next season, the league will implement a series of rule changes designed to minimize the impact of players using unnatural shooting motions to draw fouls and get to the charity stripe. It’s been a contentious issue regarding the current crop of elite NBA guards (many of whom may have watched a little-too-much of current Utah Jazz part-owner Dwyane Wade).