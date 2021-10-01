Route 372 (Lower Valley Road) Daytime Lane Closure Scheduled in Atglen Borough, West Sadsbury Township
ATGLEN, PA — Route 372 (Lower Valley Road) motorists will encounter a weekday lane closure approaching the Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) Intersection on Wednesday, October 6, through Thursday, October 14, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for tree removal operations under a project to replace the bridge that carries Route 372 (Lower Valley Road) over Officers Run in Atglen Borough and West Sadsbury Township, Chester County, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).www.mychesco.com
